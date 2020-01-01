Climate
Today's Weather
The climate of Ghana is tropical, but temperatures vary with season and elevation. Except in the north two rainy seasons occur, from April to July and from September to November.
In the north the rainy season begins in April and lasts until September. Annual rainfall ranges from about 1,100 mm (about 43 in) in the north to about 2,100 mm (about 83 in) in the southeast.
The harmattan, a dry desert wind, blows from the northeast from December to March, lowering the humidity and creating hot days and cool nights in the north. In the south the effects of the harmattan are felt in January. In most areas the highest temperatures occur in March, the lowest in August.
The average annual temperature is about 26oC (about 79oF).
Annual Rainfall: 736.6mm / 29"
Temp January: 27 Sunny skys Feb 28 ---" - March 28 ---" --- April 28 light rains May 27 heavy rains June 26 " July 25 light rains August 24 Scattered showers September 25 " October 26 Sunny skies November 27 ---"--- December 28 Sunny skies (dry)
Weather Accra, Ghana
Latitude: 5 degrees, 36 minutes north Longitude: 0 degrees, 10 minutes east
Tropical and humid;