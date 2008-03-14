Population
|
Population
|
24,652,402 (July 2012 est.)
|
Age structure
|
0-14 years: 38.9% (male 4,815,972/female 4,773,335)
|
Median age
|
Total: 21.7 years
|
Population growth rate
|
2.2% (2012 est.)
|
Birth rate
|
32 births/1,000 population (2012 est.)
|
Death rate
|
7.7 deaths/1,000 population (July 2012 est.)
|
Net migration rate
|
-0.56 migrant(s)/1,000 population (2012 est.)
|
Urbanization
|
Urban population: 51% of total population (2010)
|
Major cities - population
|
ACCRA (capital) 2.269 million; Kumasi 1.773 million (2009)
|
Sex ratio
|
At birth: 1.03 male(s)/female
|
Infant mortality rate
|
Total: 40.9 deaths/1,000 live births
|
Life expectancy at birth
|
Total population: 61.45 years
|
Total fertility rate
|
4.15 children born/woman (2012 est.)
|
HIV/AIDS - adult prevalence rate
|
1.8% (2009 est.)
|
HIV/AIDS - people living with HIV/AIDS
|
260,000 (2009 est.)
|
HIV/AIDS - deaths
|
18,000 (2009 est.)
|
Sanitation facility access
|
improved:
|
Major infectious diseases
|
degree of risk: very high
|
Nationality
|
noun: Ghanaian(s)
|
Ethnic groups
|
Akan 47.5%, Mole-Dagbon 16.6%, Ewe 13.9%, Ga-Dangme 7.4%, Gurma 5.7%, Guan 3.7%, Grusi 2.5%, Mande-Busanga 1.1%, other 1.6% (2010 census)
|
Religions
|
Christian 71.2% (Pentecostal/Charismatic 28.3%, Protestant 18.4%, Catholic 13.1%, other 11.4%), Muslim 17.6%, traditional 5.2%, other 0.8%, none 5.2% (2010 census)
|
Languages
|
Asante 14.8%, Ewe 12.7%, Fante 9.9%, Boron (Brong) 4.6%, Dagomba 4.3%, Dangme 4.3%, Dagarte (Dagaba) 3.7%, Akyem 3.4%, Ga 3.4%, Akuapem 2.9%, other (includes English (official)) 36.1% (2000 census)
|
Literacy
|
definition: age 15 and over can read and write
|
School life expectancy (primary to tertiary education)
|
total: 10 years
|
Education expenditures
|
5.4% of GDP (2005)
|
Maternal mortality rate
|
350 deaths/100,000 live births (2010)
|
Children under the age of 5 years underweight
|
14.3% (2008)
|
Health expenditures
|
10.6% of GDP (2009)
|
Physicians density
|
0.085 physicians/1,000 population (2009)
|
Hospital bed density
|
0.93 beds/1,000 population (2009)
Regional Population
|
Rank
|
Region
|
Population
|
1
|
Ashanti
|
3,612,950
|
2
|
Greater Accra
|
2,905,726
|
3
|
Eastern
|
2,106,696
|
4
|
Western
|
1,924,577
|
5
|
Northern
|
1,820,806
|
6
|
Brong-Ahafo
|
1,815,408
|
7
|
Volta
|
1,635,421
|
8
|
Central
|
1,593,823
|
9
|
Upper East
|
920,089
|
10
|
Upper West
|
576,583
Source: Population Census, 2010