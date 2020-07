Tema

Population (1990 estimate) 180,600.

Distance From Accra (25 Km / 16 mi.)

Tema city is located in Southeast Ghana, near Accra. The City was built in 1960 as a manmade harbor. Its port, developed in the 1950s and opened in 1961, is the busiest in Ghana.

With the opening of an artificial harbor in 1961, Tema developed from a small fishing village to become Ghanas leading seaport and an industrial center. Most of the countrys chief export, cacao, is shipped from Tema.

The city has industries producing aluminum, refined petroleum, chemicals, food products, and building materials.

Tema is considered the "heart of the country's development.

