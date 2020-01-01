Golden Stool

Tradition has it that this stool, covered with pure gold, floated out of the sky and landed on the lap of the first Asantehene (Asante king), Osei-tutu. He unified the people in the 17th centrury. His chief priest declared that the soul of the nation resided in this stool.

In reality the stool was created by: Anokye, the chief priest of Osei-tutu.

Dynamics of the Stool

Made of gold . 18 in high, 24 in long, 12 in wide never allowed to sit on the ground (placed on blanket) so sacred no one has ever sat on it. A new king is lowered and raised over the Golden Stool without touching it no one could be a legitimate ruler without the stool

Stool is very important to the Asante; war has broken out over it In 1896, they deported their king (Premeph I) instead of going to war. March 1900: European Gov. Hodgson demanded the stool; war broke out, and the stool was never surrendered Sacred Stool Not many have seen the original Only the king and trusted advisors know its hiding place Wannabe Stools All chiefs have a symbolic replica of the stool At chiefs funeral, the stool is blackened with animal blood

The Golden Stool of the Asante

The Golden Stool of the Asante contains the soul or sunsum of the nation. It is considered to be so sacred that no one is allowed to sit on it. It is kept under the strictest security; it is taken outside only on exceptional occasions and never comes into contact with earth or the ground.

The Asante have always defended the Golden Stool when it was at risk.

1896: The Asante allowed their King, Prempeh I, to be deported rather than risk losing a war and the Golden Stool in the process.

1900: The Governor of the Gold Coast, Sir Frederick Hodgson, demanded to sit on the stool. The Asante remained silent and when the assembly ended, they went home and prepared for war. Although they were finally conquered by the British, the Asante claimed victory because they fought only to preserve the Golden Stool, and they had.

1920: A group of African road builders accidentally found the Golden Stool and stripped it of its gold ornaments. They were tried according to traditional custom and the death penalty was imposed. But the British intervened and the sentence was commuted to perpetual banishment.