Governers & Heads of State
Governors of the Gold Coast (1621–1751)
Sir William St. John, 1621–1623
William Greenhill, 1660
Henry Nurse, 1685
John Bloome, 1691
Baggs, 1697–1701
Thomas Dalby, 1701–1708
Henry Meredith, died 1812 after being killed by locals. Author of 'An Account of the Gold Coast of Africa: With a Brief History of the African Company.'
Governors of the Committee of Merchants of the Gold Coast (1751–1822)
Thomas Melvil, 23 June 1751–23 January 1756
William Tymewell, 23 January 1756–17 February 1756
Charles Bell, 17 February 1756–15 October 1757, first time
Nassau Senior, 15 October 1757–10 May 1761, acting
Charles Bell, 10 May 1761–15 August 1763, second time
William Mutter, 15 August 1763–1 March 1766
John Hippersley, 1 March 1766–11 August 1766
Gilbert Petrie, 11 August 1766–21 April 1769
John Crossle, 21 April 1769–11 August 1770
David Mill, 11 August 1770–20 January 1777
Richard Miles, 20 January 1777–25 March 1780, first time
John Roberts, 25 March 1780–20 May 1781
John B. Weuves, 20 May 1781–29 April 1782, acting
Richard Miles, 29 April 1782–29 January 1784, second time
James Morgue, 29 January 1784–24 January 1787
Thomas Price, 24 January 1787–27 April 1787
Thomas Morris, 27 April 1787–20 June 1789
William Fielde, 20 June 1789–15 November 1791
John Gordon, 15 November 1791–31 March 1792, first time
Archibald Dalzel, 31 March 1792–16 December 1798, first time
Jacob Mould, 16 December 1798–4 January 1799, first time
John Gordon, 4 January 1799–28 April 1800, second time
Archibald Dalzel, 28 April 1800–30 September 1802, second time
Jacob Mould, 30 September 1802–8 February 1805, second time
George Torrane, 8 February 1805–4 December 1807
Edward White, 4 December 1807–21 April 1816
Joseph Dawson, 21 April 1816–19 January 1817
John Hope Smith, 19 January 1817–27 March 1822
Governors of the Gold Coast (1822–1828)
Sir Charles MacCarthy, 27 March 1822–17 May 1822, first time
James Chisholm, 17 May 1822–December 1822, first time
Sir Charles MacCarthy, December 1822–21 January 1824, second time
James Chisholm, 21 January 1824–17 October 1824, second time
Edward Purdon, 17 October 1824–22 March 1825
Major-general Sir Charles Turner, 22 March 1825–8 March 1826
Sir Neil Campbell, 18 May 1826–15 November 1826
Henry John Ricketts, 15 November 1826–11 October 1827, first time
Hugh Lumley, 11 October 1827–10 March 1828
George Hingston, 10 March 1828–5 June 1828
Henry John Ricketts, 5 June 1828–25 June 1828, second time
Governors of the Committee of Merchants of the Gold Coast (1828–1843)
John Jackson, 25 June 1828–19 February 1830
George Maclean, 19 February 1830–26 June 1836, first time
William Topp, 26 June 1836–15 August 1838
George Maclean, 15 August 1838 – 1843, second time
Governors of the Gold Coast (1843–1960)
In 1843 a governor was appointed subordinate to the Governor of Sierra Leone until 1850. After the Ashanti Wars of 1873-74, the Gold Coast was formally declared a crown colony.
Henry Worsley Hill, 1843–8 March 1845
James Lelley, 8 March 1845–15 April 1846
William Winniett, 15 April 1846–31 January 1849, first time
James Coleman Fitzpatrick, 31 January 1849–13 January 1850
Sir William Winniett, 13 January 1850–4 December 1850, second time
James Bannerman, 4 December 1850–14 October 1851
Stephen John Hill, 14 October 1851–December 1854
Henry Connor, December 1854–March 1857, acting
Sir Benjamin Chilley Campbell Pine, March 1857–April 1858
Henry Bird, April 1858–20 April 1860, acting
Edward B. Andrews, 20 April 1860–14 April 1862
William A. Ross, 14 April 1862–20 September 1862, acting
Richard Pine, 20 September 1862 – 1865
Rokeby Jones, 1865, acting
W. E. Mockler, 1865, acting
Edward Conran, April 1865–February 1867
Herbert Taylor Ussher, February 1867–April 1872, first time
John Pope Hennessy, April 1872 – 1872
Charles Spencer Salmon, 1872–September 1872, acting
Robert William Keate 7 Mar 1873 - 17 Mar 1873
Robert William Harley, September 1872–2 October 1873
Garnet Joseph Wolseley, 2 October 1873–4 March 1874
James Maxwell, 4 March 1874–30 March 1874, acting
Charles Lees, 30 March 1874–June 1874, acting, first time
George Cumine Strahan, June 1874–7 April 1876
Charles Lees, 7 April 1876–December 1876, acting, second time
Sanford Freeling, December 1876–13 May 1878, acting to 5 June 1877
Charles Lees, 13 May 1878–June 1879, acting, third time
Herbert Taylor Ussher, June 1879–1 December 1880, second time
William Brandford Griffith, 1 December 1880–4 March 1881, acting, first time
Sir Samuel Rowe, 4 March 1881–29 April 1884
W. A. G. Young, 29 April 1884–24 April 1885
William Brandford Griffith, 24 April 1885–7 April 1895, second time
William Edward Maxwell, 7 April 1895–6 December 1897
Frederick Mitchell Hodgson, 6 December 1897–29 August 1900, acting to 29 May 1898
W. Low, 29 August 1900–17 December 1900, acting
Sir Matthew Nathan, 17 December 1900–9 February 1904
Herbert Bryan, 9 February 1904–3 March 1904, acting, first time
John Pickersgill Rodger, 3 March 1904–1 September 1910
Herbert Bryan, 1 September 1910–20 November 1910, acting, second time
James Jamieson Thorburn, 21 November 1910–29 June 1912
Herbert Bryan, 29 June 1912–26 December 1912, acting, third time
Sir Hugh Charles Clifford, 26 December 1912–1 April 1919
Alexander Ransford Slater, 1 April 1919–8 October 1919, acting, first time
Frederick Gordon Guggisberg, 9 October 1919–24 April 1927
Sir James Crawford Maxwell, 24 April 1927–5 June 1927, acting
John Maxwell, 5 June 1927–July 1927, acting
Sir Alexander Ransford Slater, July 1927–5 April 1932, second time
Geoffrey Northcote, 5 April 1932–29 November 1932, acting, first time
Sir Shenton Thomas, 30 November 1932–13 May 1934
Geoffrey Northcote, 13 May 1934–23 October 1934, acting, second time
Sir Arnold Weinholt Hodson, 24 October 1934–24 October 1941
George Ernest London, 24 October 1941–29 June 1942, acting
Sir Alan Cuthbert Maxwell Burns, 29 June 1942–2 August 1947
Sir Gerald Hallen Creasy, 12 January 1948–15 February 1949
Sir Robert Scott, 15 February 1949–28 March 1949, acting, first time
Thorleif Rattray Orde Mangin, 28 March 1949–11 June 1949, acting
Sir Robert Scott, 11 June 1949–11 August 1949, acting, second time
Sir Charles Noble Arden-Clarke, 11 August 1949–6 March 1957
Lord Listowell, March 1957 - July 1960
Monarch (1957–1960)
The succession to the throne of Ghana was the same as the succession to the throne of the United Kingdom, governed by the Act of Settlement 1701. The Unification of Gold Coast and British Togoland upon independence from Britain, took place from 6 March 1957 to 1st July 1960. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who was the incumbent, was represented by:
Sir Charles Noble Arden-Clarke, as
Governor-General, from 6 March 1957 to 24 June 1957.
The 5th Earl of Listowel, William Francis Hare, (Lord Listowel), also served as the Governor General from 24th June 1957 to 1st July 1960.
HEADS OF STATE
Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah served as Prime Minister of Ghana from 1957-1960. He became Ghana's first president, in 1960, after Ghana became a Republic on 1 July 1960. His term of office came to an end in 1966, when Major-General Joseph Arthur Ankrah deposed him in a coup d’état.
Major-General Joseph Arthur Ankrah, Chairman of the National Liberation Council, came to power, under military rule, in February 1966. In 1967, he was forced to resign as Chairman of NLC and Head of State over a bribery scandal involving Francis Nzerehe, a Nigerian Businessman.
Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa came into power with the rank of Brigadier, but was later promoted to the rank of General. His tenure of office spanned from 1967-1969 as Chairman of the National Liberation Council and head of state.
Edward Akufo-Addo, was a Ceremonial President of the Second Republic from August 1970 to January 1972, when he was deposed in a coup d’état.
Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong (later, General), Chairman of the National Redemption Council took over from 1972 to October 1975. He had a second term from October 1975 to July 1978 (by which time the name of the junta had been changed to Supreme Military Council -SMC). He was overthrown by his second-in-Command, Lt. Gen. Fred Akuffo, and other members of the ruling Supreme Military Council (SMC) after he was accused of economic sabotage.
Lieutenant-General Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo, took over in a military coup d’état as Chairman of the Supreme Military Council from July 1978-1979 when he was overthrown in coup d’état by Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.
Dr. Hilla Limann, flag bearer, People's National Party (PNP), was sworn in as a President of Ghana's Republic in September 1979. He was however, deposed in a coup d'état by the Chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings December 1981.
Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings
Chairman of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council came into power from 4 June 1979 to 24 September after overthrowing Lieutenant-General Akuffo in a coup d’état.
John Agyekum Kufuor, then flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), came into power on 7 January, 2001, after democratically elected on 28 December 2000. He served a second term, which ended in December 2008.
John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills born 21 July 1944 is the third President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. He was inaugurated on 7 January 2009, having defeated the ruling party candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2008 election. He was Vice President from 1997 to 2001 under President Jerry Rawlings, and stood unsuccessfully in the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections as the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
John Dramani Mahama (born 29 November 1958) is a Ghanaian politician who has been President of Ghana since July 2012. He was the Vice President of Ghana from 2009 to 2012, and he took office as President on 24 July 2012 following the death of his predecessor, President John Atta Mills. He was elected to serve his first term as president in December 2012 election. A communication expert, historian, and writer, Mahama was a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2009 and Minister of Communications from 1998 to 2001.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (1944-03-29) is a legal luminary, politician and a businessman. He was elected Presidential of Ghana on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 7, 2016. He contested and lost in 2008 and 2012. Nana Addo was elected three times between 1996 and 2008 as Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa South constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana and served as from 2001 to 2007 as Cabinet Minister, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, and later as Foreign Minister during the government led by President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor.