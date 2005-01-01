Starlets: U-17 Team

Ongoning: U17 World Cup A delve into the FIFA U-17 World Cup annals shows the same handful of names cropping up time and again, a clutch of teams possessing a virtual season ticket for the tournament, and who have invariably come away with the trophy at least once. Their number includes Ghana, making their eighth finals' appearance in Korea this year. The Black Starlets claimed their first trophy success at the 1991 event in Italy, repeating their triumph four years later in Ecuador. This impressive track record, and third place at the CAF U-17 African Championship in 2007 Ghana won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991 and 1995.

Played at seven past FIFA U-17 World Cups, the first of which was in 1989. Ghana have twice been African champions at U-17 level and were runners-up two years ago.

Players Goalkeeper: Joseph ADDO, Baba SAMPANA,Robert DABUO Defenders: Paul ADDO, Daniel OPARE, Tetteh NORTEY,Philip BOAMPONG,Meisuna ALHASSAN Midfield: Francis BOADI, Enoch ADU, Richard MPONG, Abdul Naza ALHASSAN, Forwards: Ransford Osei (Kessben), Saadick Adams (Ashantigold), Nathaniel Asamoah (Subway FC), Abeiku Quansah (Windy Professionals), Kelvin Owusu (Reading FC, UK), Abdulai SEIDU,Ishamel YARTEY, Prince GYIMAH Coach: Sellas TETTEH Assistant: Emmanuel Quarshie, Joseph Carr Management Committee

Chairman: Awua Nyamekye

Welfare Officer: Richard Asare

Other Members: Kudjoe Fianoo, Alhaji Grunsah Allhaji Raju, Nana Budu