Starlets: U-17 Team

JAPAN 1993: In autumn 1993 (shortly after the triumphant start to the J.League) Japan proved itself to be a perfect and, above all, a technologically superb organiser. Nigeria beat Ghana 2-1 in the final, setting new standards of technique and tactics for this age category. Details
ECUADOR 1995: Ghana's youngsters made it three in a row for Africa as they swept to a thrilling 3-2 victory against Brazil in the final of the 1995 World Championship in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Details
Finalists at Japan 1993 and Egypt 1997.
Third place at New Zealand 1999.
Qualified for Scotland 1989, but were eliminated in the first round.