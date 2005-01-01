The hiplife group 2 Toff is made up of Red Eye (sound engineer, hiplife rapper and singer) and Oguns (hiplife rapper and singer). The group bounced onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2005 and have since left their mark.

They can be remembered for their album titled â€˜Oblayooâ€™, which had hit single, â€˜Yenabraâ€™ featuring Castro that did well in Europe than Ghana. 2 Toff is not only famous in the hiplife game but they are also known for their hard-hitting lyrics in Ga and Twi.