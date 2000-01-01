Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) is a hiplife artiste who seems to take great interest in rapping about politics and social issues.

He released an album, Freedom of Speech I right before the 2000 elections in Ghana. The hit track, "Mesuro mpo na merekeka yi o" talked about how he was afraid of what he was saying and doing but he was still saying it, in the light of democracy as he lambasted politicians.

Another song used Dr. Ephraim Amu's Yen ara asase ni chorus. His style was new and a welcome addition to the hiplife landscape. Other than his political songs, he also has a lot of socially conscious songs, pitting him against the likes of Sidney, Obrafour, etc.

After J.A. Kuffour had taken over the mantle of power from J.J. Rawlings in 2001, he released "Freedom of Speech II" which criticized the wrongdoings of the NPP government and implored them to do better lest they got voted out of power in the next election (2004). The New Patriotic Party won another term in office but it did not prevent A-Pluz from releasing "Agye gon" - analysing the 2004 campaign promises, etc.

For his most recent controversial song (Letter to Parliament) which has supposedly brought him death threats, he intends to present 230 autographed copies of the album to the Speaker of Parliament to enable each member of parliament to have a personal copy. The song borrows Kaakyire Kwame Appiah's popular 24th tune for the chorus.

Other popular songs of his are Agye gon, Two paddies, Zilo, Mansa, Asem kese, Igwe, among others.

www.ghanaweb.com