ASONABA Kweku Darko, better known as "Super O.D." did not really know his father as his father died while O.D was a toddler.But still,he knows one thing — that his father was very tall.For him his father’s grave which in his childish eyes had seemed very long has influenced him to measure his father by the length of his grave.

Because O.D's father died early, it was his mother Abena Akuwa, a petty trader, who struggled to care for him. She could hardly make ends meet, so Super O.D. had a rough childhood life which led to his inability to have formal education.

In 1958 he gained employment as a Native Authority policeman, popularly called "Ahenfie Police" at Agona Swedru but one year later, the authority police system was abolished. Super O.D. said he and his colleagues were directed by the then Minister of Interior, Mr Krobo Edusei, to apply to join the Ghana Police if they so wished.

Becoming a policeman had always been my wish and therefore there could not have been any better deal for me than this.” But he could not get his dream job because he had not “been to school.” He was however advised to learn a trade and thereafter enter the police service as a tradesman.

This he said, was a rather tall order because he had nobody to sponsor him learn a trade but after wandering for some months, a driver who plies between Kpone and Abodom took him on as a driver's mate and for six whole years he was allowed to handle the steering wheel only three times. He said after the sixth year he attempted a driving test and was surprised to have been okayed by one Mr Tackie who was the Testing Officer.

O.D. still wanted to be a policeman so after securing his driver’s licence he applied to the Ghana Police and after some weeks training under the instructions of Sidi Tumutu and Maudia Fulani, both Escort Police instructors, he was “failed” at the end of the course because, according to him, he could not pay a bribe of three pounds.

He said he was therefore forced to go into commercial driving and gained employment with the Accra City Council as a driver of one of its taxi cabs, known as “Ponko Abodam.”

After a short while he lost this job and had to go and stay with a friend at Labadi near Kojo Sardine’s house. Luck smiled on him as he soon landed a new job as a labourer working on the construction of the Cantonment Police Station.

He said it was during this period that one day Appiah Agyekum’s Concert Party came to Labadi and he joined the band on stage to sing as a backing vocalist.This, to him, was the starting point of his career in concert party theatre.

He said he had acquired the skill of making witty jokes from his mother who was nicknamed “Jack Johnson” for her jokes and soon found out that his jokes were in high demand and started hopping from one concert party to another.