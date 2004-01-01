Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo is a Ghanaian politician. He is the current Member of Parliament for Wa Central constituency in the Wa Municipal District in the Upper West Region of Ghana. He entered the Parliament of Ghana in 2005 after winning a seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in the Ghanaian parliamentary election in December 2004.

Pelpuo was appointed Minister for Youth and Sports by President John Atta Mills in September 2009 following the resignation of Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak who was also MP for Asawase.

He served in this capacity until he was dropped in a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010. He was replaced by Ghana's first female Minister for Sports, Akua Dansua and appointed deputy Majority Leader in Parliament instead.

He was appointed Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts in the Mahama government in 2013.

