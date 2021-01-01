Abena Durowaa Mensah born 21 June 1977 in Assin Kushea,Central Region is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party.She is the member of parliament for Assin North constituency.

She has a diploma in Insurance from Ghana Insurance College,a professional certificate in marketing (CIM - UK )and a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Christian Service University College.

www.ghanaweb.com