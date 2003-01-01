Abigail Appenteng is a young and talented vocalist who is gradually carving her niche as one of the best contemporary Ghanaian gospel artistes. Abigail has always had a passion for performing and stealing the spotlight since childhood. She started singing and dancing at a young age and learnt how to do the Adowa dance when she joined a cultural group in primary school. She later joined the children's choir at her church, Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry where she gained the foundations that honed her voice as a singer.

A year after completing Junior Secondary School Abigail left Ghana to join her family in Germany.In Germany, she was involved in some singing activities in her church.In 2001, she met Peter Mante, currently her music teacher and choir director.Peter motivated her to move on with her singing ambitions. She joined Peter's choir and had the privilege to do several solo performances. The choir travelled to many places and had many wonderful gigs. She later got the chance to record at various studios in Germany including Rhein Klang Studio, owned the famous Bodo Staiger. She did lots of backing vocals for some Ghanaian and foreign artistes. During these periods, she was also involved in other activities. She was a member of the African band, ENIJE (www.enije.com). She toured with the Gospel Pearls in Germany, France and Denmark. She was also a soloist in a group called LIESE and another group named Bukki and Back 2 the Roots, which performed at weddings, birthdays, opening ceremonies and other big events. In 2005 she did a collaborative project with Daddy Lumba. They worked on a gospel album, 'Osoro Enkye Me Ne' which was written, produced and marketed by Lumba, with vocals by Abigail.

Abigail did a cover version of George Micheal's hit "Careless Whisper" with a group called Incarnations, which was aired on some German radio stations. She also got the chance to appear in the music video for Youme U with a Canadian singer (www.youmeu.com). In December 2007, as a member of the New Life Fellowship Choir, Abigail performed on stage with the famous German group, Thomas Schwab and the Magic Moments in front of over 3,000 people. Abigail has embarked on numerous projects with several artists across all genres and there is still a lot to come from her. She has worked with the likes of: Godfred Asante:Yesu Beye 2004, Sammy Boafo:Mmranee S3 Wo:2006, Micheal Ofori :Onnye Nipa:2006, Foba:2008, Esther Amoako:Aye Yi:2007, Mama Mary:Me Mr3 Be Ba:2008, Bizzy:Emaa Dodoo Kunu:2003-2004, Lumba: Give Peace A Chance:2005-2006, Daseebre: How Far:2004, Dada Kd:Mewura:2003, Oheneba Kissi:Abanaba:2005, Henry Abban:2008, Kwabena Sunkwa:2006-2007, Micheal Dwamena:Owo Nsti:2006-2007, Ofori Amponsah: Bohobio, George Darko:2003-2004.

