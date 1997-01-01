Lawyer Abraham Amaliba is a private legal practitioner, member of the communication and legal teams of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Abraham Amaliba has a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Diploma in History from the University of Cape Coast. He also holds a Law degree from the University of Ghana and was called to the Ghanaian Bar in 1997.

He has worked as a Legal and Programmes Officer at the Legal Resources Centre in Ghana and is currently a private Legal Practitioner with the Centre for Public Interest Law.

Mr. Abraham Amaliba is also a part time lecturer in some Ghanaian tertiary institutions including the University of Professional Studies, Valley View University and Maranatha University where he teaches the following subjects; business law, company law, administrative law, law relating to banking and logic.

Mr. Abraham Amaliba has co-ordinated a team of project officers at the Legal Resources Centre to execute and implement a European Union project under the theme “capacity building for effective civil society participation in local governance”. Under this project, he led a team that facilitated support to civil society organizations.

He has also worked as a Curator for the Ghana Museum & Monuments Board from 1998 to 2002.He represents the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning on the PBC Board of Directors.

Mr. Abraham Amaliba has interest in playing football, travelling and reading law materials. Lawyer Abraham Amaliba is also married with a child.