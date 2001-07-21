Abraham Atta,born July 2 2001 is a Ghanaian actor who hails from the Ga-Dangme ethnic group in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.He lives with his family in Ashaiman,Tema,Accra.His father works at the port and his mother,the market.He is currently based in the U.S for his career and education.Abraham Atta made his feature film debut in Beasts Of No Nation in 2015 and in 2017,appeared in the Marvel Studio film Spider Man; Homecoming.

He was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni award for Best Young Actor at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival.Haven supported the Free Education Policy in Ghana with a picture endorsement,he was made an ambassador.

He has also joined the ensemble cast of Shane Carruth’s third film,The Modern Ocean.According to Cary Fukanaya the director of Beasts Of No Nation, Abraham was just a street vendor with no experience in film and also had very little education.Abraham made progress in the movie by surprisingly turning out to be professional in his course in the movie.

www.ghanaweb.com