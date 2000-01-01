Young and bubbly Abrewa Nana became a household when she defied the odds to become the first female hiplife artist in the male dominated genre.She is a trained accountant with musical aspirations.Her fresh ragga/dancehall style infused with traditional beats over Twi lyrics brought fought a new genre, called Rag-life.She has three albums to her credit and is currently working on new materials.

In 2000 she released Sagaa and followed it with African Gal and Maba in 2002 and 2004 respectively.She earned a Ghana Music Award nomination in 2000 and in 2003 she won the Ghana Music Awards UK award for Best Female Artiste of the Year. Sheâ€™s shared a stage with artists such as Akon, 2Face and Tony Tetuila and also staged some performances in UK, USA, Togo and Benin. She was a judge on the maiden edition of Idols West Africa, which was held in Nigeria.

Abrewanana was born on 3rd December to Isaac Darkwa and Juliana Blankson. She studied Dutch at the Goethe but had her primary and JSS education at Datus Complex (Dansoman), Senior High School education at Aggrey Memorial Secondary School and also offered RSD Stage III at Takoradi Polytechnic.Her hobbies are reading, watching films, listening to hip-hop, jazz and hiplife music. Some of her hits include Meda Emya Mu featuring Akosua Agyepong, Sika, Wa Rushi Crushi.

