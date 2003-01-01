Adane Best is one of the most original and unique musicians in contemporary Ghana.His talent is so rich and obvious that his siblings Daniel Frimpong, Ken Amoah and Victoria Amoah vowed never to allow it go waste; something that rarely happens in Ghana. As providence has it, his first album, "Ayitey" became an instant hit and 7 albums later, he is still at it. His albums including Se Wu Bre, Wa nu Pe Asem, Rabbi,Maafio, Soja Go Soja Come, Ayekoo and Mamamia have all enjoyed a lot of airplay.His last album, 'Adesa', won the Best Highlife Album of 2008 at the Ghana Music Awards.

His fans often wonder why his songs are mostly in Ga, though he is Akan. The answer is simple.Adane Best was born at Adedenkpo near Palladium in Accra where his parent Christiana Ama Sarfowaa from Kwahu and Macauley Amoah from Agona Kwameng lived. He started his schooling at the Teacher Afio Kindergarten,then to Amamomo 1 Primary School and Amamomo 1 and II mixed middle school,both at Timber Market in Accra.

After successfully completing the middle school, he gained admission into the Otublohum Secondary School in 1986 and later moved to Osu Presbyterian Secondary School in 1987.He only got to form three and had to abandon school due to financial problem.At was during this time that he fell on singing.In 1992, his siblings teamed up and supported him to record his first album "Ayitey".The song was composed from the experiences of his brother who travelled to Nigeria for greener pastures, but was deported back to Ghana.

Adane Best's music is inspired by other African artist like Yossou Ndour and Salif Keita.

He has also won an EGRAG Award for Best Dance Music in 1994,Ghana Music Award for Best Highlife Song of 2003 and a recent award by the Kwahuman Traditional Council in conjunction with the Kwahu Youngsters Club.

He is currently single,but has a set of two and half year old twins (boy and girl).He likes boxing,song writing,football and listening to foreign African music.

