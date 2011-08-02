Aduana Stars Football Club is a professional football club, based in Dormaa Ahenkro, Bono Region, Ghana. The club is competing in the Ghanaian Premier League. It made history by winning the Ghana Premier League at their first attempt with 53 points. It became the ninth club to win the Ghana Premier League in its 54-year-old history.

Aduana Stars have won the Ghana Premier League title two times. They first won the title in 2009–10 when the team ended the season as the fewest scoring side in the League, setting a world record for least productive champions with 19 goals in 30 matches. With an average of 0.6333 goals per match, they broke the all-time record set by Trabzonspor. The Turkish Süper Lig side became champions in 1979–80 with 25 goals in 30 matches (average of 0.8333).

The second triumph was 2017 after the team had finished as runners-up in the previous year.

CURRENT SQUAD

16 Ghana GK Joseph Addo

1 Ghana GK Gordon Yeboah

2 Ghana FW Fataw Abdulman

3 Ghana DF Rashid Alhassan

5 Ghana DF Muntaka Osman

6 Ghana DF Micheal Amenyah

7 Ghana MF Zakaria Mumuni

9 Ghana FW Derrick Sasraku

14 Ghana MF Elvis Opoku

10 Ghana FW Bright Adjei

17 Ghana MF Noah Martey

15 Republic of the Congo MF Oba Ikama

20 Ghana DF Emmanuel Akuoko

21 Ghana MF Sam Adams

23 Ghana MF Ebenezer Opoku

25 Ghana DF Nana Yaw Afriyie

26 Ghana MF Richard Mpong

27 Ghana DF Anokye Badu

28 Ghana MF Gideon Obeng Kyeremeh

30 Ghana DF Kenneth Owusu

37 Ghana FW Nathaniel Asamoah

MANGERS

Managers

Ghana Herbert Addo (April 1 – August 2, 2011)

Romania Aristic? Cioab? (August 4 – June 30, 2012)

Ghana Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong (August 17 – October 25, 2013)

Montenegro Milisav Bogdanovi? (November 8, 2013 – June 2014 )

Ghana Yussif Abubakar (November 7 – August 2018)

Japan Kenechi Yatsuashi (August – September 2018)

www.ghanaweb.com