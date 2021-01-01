Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Adwoa Smart
Ghana Famous People
Entertainment
- Date of Birth:
- 1965-10-05
- Place of Birth:
- Abossey Okai, Ghana
Belinda Naa Ode Oku is a Ghanaian actress popularly known as Adwoa Smart.
Adwoa Smart was born to Mr and Mrs. Oku at Abossey Okai in Accra. She was not able to complete basic school because her colleagues made fun of her.
She has acted and featured in various movies in the past decades.Filmography
Obra
Matters Of The Heart (Film)
Efiewura
Yaa Asantewaa (film)
Black Star 2
