Belinda Naa Ode Oku is a Ghanaian actress popularly known as Adwoa Smart.

Adwoa Smart was born to Mr and Mrs. Oku at Abossey Okai in Accra. She was not able to complete basic school because her colleagues made fun of her.

She has acted and featured in various movies in the past decades.

Obra

Matters Of The Heart (Film)

Efiewura

Yaa Asantewaa (film)

Black Star 2

