Kofi Adu born May 25, 1969, a.k.a. Agya Koo, is a ghanaian actor and comedian. In June 2016, Adu got married to Rita Asiedu in London, UK after dating for 4 years.

He was previously married to Victoria Owusu Adomako but divorced. He has appeared in over 200 Ghanaian movies including popular movies among Ghanaians such as Obaatanpa, Away Bus, Black Star and Ma Trick Wo.

Adu is originally from the Ashanti Region of Ghana, but lived in a suburb in Accra Newtown called Asantewaa.He worked as a cobbler. Adu was discovered on a Ghanaian comedy show on GTV (Ghana National Television) at the National Theater in Accra, where he worked as a comedian warming up the crowd.

In July 2008, he was awarded a National Award by then-Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor. Although he originally journeyed to Accra to sing, Agya Koo has been featured in over 90 Ghanaian movies, 15 of which remain his favorite. some of his movies include;

Keysoap Concert Party Agyakoo Gbegbentus Three Desperate Friends House of Commotion Evil Plot To Break My Home Kumasi Yonko Obi nnim Awie ye Ka wonan toso Asew 419A Business Partner Gyna Pinyin Bone So Akatua Obaatanpa Black Star Ma Trick Wo Akyakoo Trotro Driver Joni Waka Ohia Away Bus Nsem Pii Sure banker Agya Koo Mechanic Abutokyire Abrabo Agya Koo Bank Manager.

www.ghanaweb.com