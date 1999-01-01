The duo of Akatakyie is made up of two brothers, Prince Kwabena Budu Asumaning (Kobby Culture) and Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asumaning (King Pharoah). They recently released their 5th album and managed to enjoy massive airplay even after almost a decade since their debut.

They came out with their maiden album Odo esisi me in 1999 which won them the Best Hiplife Song award in the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards organized in 2000. Subsequent to their first album they came out with Ghana mbaa, Odo esikyire, Yedi aba and their latest album â€œEsiâ€and these albums all had remarkable hit tracks on them.

All their albums when released in their particular year were nominated for Ghana Music Awards. Since their appearance on the Ghana music industry they have never jumped from one record label to the other, management and their style of music has also not changed. Taking hiplife back; one can say they have really contributed a lot and some call them the real inventors of hiplife that is the fusion of highlife and hip pop.

Their style of music has been the trend many hiplifers has trended on. They've had hits like Ghana mmaa, Agoo, Odo esikyire, Sinsima, Esi, Meyare, Masan aba, Oman baapa, Odo ye musu anaa, and Sie sie obaa no featuring Okyeame Kwame.

