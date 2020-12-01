Akosua Agyapong born November 17 1959 in Accra Ghana .She had her secondary education at the Holy Child High School in Cape Coast.She is one indefatigable female musician who, at the peak of her career,gave her male counterparts in the world of highlife a good run for their money.Her name became a household word in the mid-1990s for both her sweet voice and her elaborate dance moves.

In 1992 she formed the Highlife Supergroup NAKOREX together with fellow Highlife artists Nat Brew and Rex Omar, the group's name being an acronym made up of the first letters of each member's name and released the song 'Kpanlogo'.

Her first album,Frema released January 1 1990 was full of inspirational songs like Me ye Obaa which became an instant hit.After the success of her album, she met Nat Brew and Rex Omar,who inspired her to release her subsequent album, Kokokoo,another instant hit.

Akosua has five albums to her credit,one in collaboration with NAKOREX and another as a member of NAKOREX.She was honored in August 2019 at event dubbed “Celebrating Akosua Adjepong 30@50”.This was to celebrate her for having chalked 30 years as an artiste.

Amandzeba Nat Brew officially began to date her in 1994 and they got married a couple of years later.She is now married to Prophet Daniel Asamoah-Larbi, after a divorce with Amanzeba Nat Brew of NAKOREX fame. She is blessed with six children.

