Akosua Vee
- Date of Birth:
- 1987-04-27
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Violet Bannerman Quaye also knwon as Akosua Vee was born in April 1987,is a fashion blogger,personal and celebrity stylist.
She attaended the Labone Senior High School where she was the protocol prefect .She also had a Secod class upper degree from the Regeat Collge of Science and Technology in Markerting and Computing.
She is currently marrid to Actor and Comedian, Kwame A plus.
Akosua Vee hs worked with many ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown,Nana Aba Anamoah, Irene Logan among many others.
