Alex Adomako-Mensah born 5 November 1962,and hails from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region is a Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.He is a member of the National Democratic Congress and was elected in 2016 in Ghanaian Parliamentary elections to represent Sekyere Afram Plains.He won the seat with 5,664 votes out of 9,275 votes cast generating 60.85% of the total votes cast.

He attended the University of Leicester and earned an MBA in 2001.He became an Associate Member (ACIM) of the Chartered Institute of Marketing,UK in 2003 and was honored a Member of the Chartered Management Institute (MCMI) by the Chartered Institute of Marketing,UK in 2006.

