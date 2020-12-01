Alexander Asum-Ahensah is a Ghanaian politician and educationist. He is the Former Minister for Chieftaincy and Culture and Former Member of Parliament for the Jaman North constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Education Diploma in Education, ATTC, 1989; BEd (Psychology) UCC, 1997; EMGL (GIMPA), 2008 Employment He last worked with the Ghana Education Service (Assistant Director in-charge of Supervision, Jaman North District) and became Member of Parliament in 2005 until he was defeated in the December 7, 2012 elections. He was appointed the Minister for Chieftaincy and Culture in the National Democratic Congress government led by President John Atta Mills.

www.ghanaweb.com