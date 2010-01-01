Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban born 6th December 1973 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region of Ghana on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He was Legal Advisor between 2013 and 2014 at Ghana Stock Exchange,a lecturer between 2010-2015 at Ghana School of law and also a lecturer between 2009 and 2010 at GIMPA .

