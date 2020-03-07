Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin is the Member of the Parliament of Ghana for the Effutu constituency, Central Region. Serving also on the committee of Defense and the Interior Finance Committee in Ghana Parliament.

Studied Law at the University of Buckingham, LLB/mgt, (2003-2006), Ghana School of Law, Barrister at Law Cert. (2007-2009), University of Bradford, M.A. Int. Politics & Sec(2009-2010).

He was a Principal Postal Officer at the Ghana Post Company Limited from 1999 to 2003, Director at Excel Courier Ghana Limited between 2004 and 2011 and an Associate at Dehenya Chambers from 2010 to 2016.

Over a 1000 laptps have been donated through the One Teacher, One Laptop initiative which was launched on ctober 13th 2018. 100 laptops were donated to teachers within the Effutuman constituency at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Winneba. 14 libraries were also constructed in his consistuency to improve education and to enable a reading culture among young people.

On 7 March 2020, Afenyo-Markin planted Royal Palm trees in the Winneba capital.

