Alhaji Collins Dauda was born on 13TH February, 1957 to Mr. Issaka Naaba and Mad. Mariama Issah at Mehame in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda attended Mim Secondary School from 1973 to 1981 where he obtained his General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary and Advanced levels.

Between 1985 and 1986, Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda was a teacher at the Kukuom Agric Secondary School. He later joined Ahafoman Secondary School in 1986 and continued teaching until 1992.

He was a Consultative Assembly Member from 1991 to 1992. Before then, he was a Member of the Asutifi District Assembly from 1978 to 1981. Hon. Alhaji Collins Duada was elected a Member of Parliament for the Asutifi South Constituency in 1993. He was re-elected a Member of Parliament for a second term between 1997 and 2001.

In the year 2000, he was elected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Asutifi South Constituency for the Parliamentary general elections. Between 2002 and 2004, Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Regional Chairman for the Brong Ahafo Region.

He recaptured his Parliamentary seat for the Asutifi South Constituency in the 2004 elections. Whiles in Parliament, Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda held various positions on the Parliamentary Select Committees. He was the Vice President of the Committee on Lands and Forestry from 1994 to 1996. He became the chairman of the Committee on Lands and Forestry (1997-2000).

He also served as a member of the Finance and Youth, Sports and Culture Committees.

Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda was a Member of the Ghana Timber Trade Mission to Malaysia in 1995. Furthermore, he was the leader of the Ghanaian Delegation to Bolivia for International Tropical Timber Conference 1997. In the same year, he was a Member of the Parliamentary Delegations to South Africa, Malawi, Kenya as well as London and Belgium on Voluntary Partnership Agreement.

He was also a member of the Parliamentary Delegation to Berlin for Globe Berlin Legislators forum on Climate Change and Illegal Logging. He is married with two wives and ten children.

Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda was sworn in as a Minister of Lands and Forestry in February, 2009 by H.E. Professor John Evans Atta-Mills, President of the Republic of Ghana.

On the 4th of January, 2011, Alhaji Collins Dauda was appointed the Minister for Transport in a ministerial re-shuffle by President Mills.

Following the National Democratic Congress' victoy in the December 2012 general elections, Alhaji Collins Dauda was appointed Minister Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing to serve under the Mahama-led administration.

