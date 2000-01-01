Alhaji Limuna Mohammed-Muniru is the Minister of State in charge of Human Resources Department and Scholarships at the Presidency

Main Fields of Academic Experience

An Administrator and a Health Policy Analyst with a focus on Health Financing

Educational Institutions attended and qualifications obtained

2007 -2008 London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)

(Postgraduate Diploma in Health Policy, Planning and Financing)

2006 -2007 University of London, UK (LSE)

(MSc. Health Policy, Planning and Financing (HPPF)

April 2005 Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

(Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration)

1990 -1993 University of Ghana (Bachelor of Arts)

1986 -1988 Tamale Secondary School, Tamale (GCE Advanced Level)

1980 -1984 Damongo Secondary School, Damongo (GCE Ordinary Level)

1977 -1980 Vitting Experimental Junior Secondary School (JSS Certificate)

1972 – 1977 United Primary School, Tamale (N/A)

Working Experience:

2010 to date – Administrator and Health Policy Adviser, Office of the Minister of Health

2009 – 2010 Project Coordinator, Health Insurance Project, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS)

2004 -2009 Administrator and NHIS Desk Officer, Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Ministry of Health

2000 – 2004 Assistant Director of Administration, General Administration Directorate

1997 -2000 Assistant Director of Administration, Policy Planning and Monitoring and Evaluation

Marital Status Married with four children

Languages Spoken English, Hausa, Twi, Gonja and Dagbani

www.ghanaweb.com