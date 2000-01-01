- Date of Birth:
- 1967-08-08
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Alhaji Limuna Mohammed-Muniru is the Minister of State in charge of Human Resources Department and Scholarships at the Presidency
Main Fields of Academic Experience
An Administrator and a Health Policy Analyst with a focus on Health Financing
Educational Institutions attended and qualifications obtained
2007 -2008 London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)
(Postgraduate Diploma in Health Policy, Planning and Financing)
2006 -2007 University of London, UK (LSE)
(MSc. Health Policy, Planning and Financing (HPPF)
April 2005 Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)
(Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration)
1990 -1993 University of Ghana (Bachelor of Arts)
1986 -1988 Tamale Secondary School, Tamale (GCE Advanced Level)
1980 -1984 Damongo Secondary School, Damongo (GCE Ordinary Level)
1977 -1980 Vitting Experimental Junior Secondary School (JSS Certificate)
1972 – 1977 United Primary School, Tamale (N/A)
Working Experience:
2010 to date – Administrator and Health Policy Adviser, Office of the Minister of Health
2009 – 2010 Project Coordinator, Health Insurance Project, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS)
2004 -2009 Administrator and NHIS Desk Officer, Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Ministry of Health
2000 – 2004 Assistant Director of Administration, General Administration Directorate
1997 -2000 Assistant Director of Administration, Policy Planning and Monitoring and Evaluation
Marital Status Married with four childrenLanguages Spoken English, Hausa, Twi, Gonja and Dagbani
