Hon. Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni was born on 28th July, 1949. He had his elementary education at the Kumbungu L/A Primary School (1955-1960) and proceeded to Savelugu L/A Middle school from (1960-1962).

Hon. Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni attended Tamale Secondary School from 1962-1969. Between 1969-1975, he entered University of Ghana and Ghana Law School for his (LL.B (Hons) and post graduate degree in law (LL.M). In October 1975, he obtained a BL qualification from the Ghana School of Law.

Hon. Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni was elected Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency for two terms (1996-2000; 2000-2004). While in Parliament, he served on various Parliamentary Select and Standing Committees. He was a member of the Standing Order Committee, a Ranking Member–Committee on Legal, Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs and a Ranking Member, Judiciary Committee.

He was appointed the Presidential Running Mate to the Presidential Candidate, Prof J.E.A. Mills, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the 2004 Presidential Elections.

Hon. Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni has also been a member of the Governing Body of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland (1999-2001). He was the President of the 87th Session of the International Labor Conference of the ILO in June 1999.

In June 1998 he was the Vice-President of the 86th Session of the International Labor Conference, between June 1997 and 2000. He was the leader of the National Tripartite Delegation to the International labor Conference (85th to 88th Sessions). In those same years (1997-2000).

Under the first term of the Presidency of H.E. Flt. Lt. J.J. Rawlings, Hon. Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni was appointed to the Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare as a Minister of State (Cabinet Rank).

He was also the National President for Old Tamascans Association, an association of past student of Tamale Secondary School between 1985 and 1997. He was the National President for Dagbon Youth Association (DAYA) between 1996 and 1997.

He was also the Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Ghanaian-Danish Communities Association (GDCA), an NGO which initiated and is overseeing the implementation of the Ghanaian-Danish Community Project (GDCP); A DANIDA funded project working in the Tolon-Kumbungu District area of poverty alleviation and development intervention.

Between 1995 and 1997, he was the Vice-President of the Board of Directors of the School for Life Project – A DANIDA founded and supported NGO operating in functional literacy for children aged between eight and eleven in educationally depressed areas in the Northern Region.

He was the founder and chairman of Bonzali Rural Bank Ltd, a community initiated and managed bank devoted to saving mobilization and financial intermediation in rural based and cottage industries, from 1990 to 1995.

Between 1994 and 1997, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amasachina Self–help Association an indigenous NGO devoted to mobilizing local resources at the grass–roots level for development projects in the communities using voluntary and communal labor and contribution.

Hon. Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni was the President of the Ghana Bar Association (Northern Region Branch) from 1992 to 1996. He was also a member of the National Bar Council of Ghana Bar Association. In 1995, he was appointed a Member of the Lands Commission (Northern Region) also appointed to represent the Northern Region on the National Lands Commission.

In his Political career, between 1992 and 1996 he was voted the presiding member of the Tolon – Kumbungu District Assembly for two terms. He was elected an Assembly Member for Yagrafong Electoral area in the Tolon– Kumbungu District Assembly of the Northern Region of Ghana.

He was also a member of the Northern Regional Consultative Assembly, a deliberative and consultative today established by the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) to advise the regional administration.

Between 1980 and 1982, he was the chairman of the Western Dagomba District Council. In 1980, he served as a member of the Committee of Inquiry into the structure and operations of the Upper Regional Development Programme. (URADEP).

He served as a member representing the Northern Region on the Local Government Grants Commission, a body constituted under the 1979. Third Republican Constitution of Ghana to undertake the allocation of and disbursement of grants – in – aid and other development resources to District and Local Councils of Ghana.

He has been a private legal practitioner and founder / senior partner of the Law firm Yelinzo Law Chambers in Tamale, Ghana from 1980 – 1997. Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni was a District Magistrate (Grade I) in the Judicial Service of Ghana between 1977 and 1980. He was also a Legal Officer, Bank for Housing and Construction between 1976 and 1980.

He has the National Service Coordinator (North) of the National Service Scheme of Ghana from 1975 to 1976. Hon. Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni was a teaching Assistant at the faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon from 1972 – 1974. His hobbies are Tennis, Soccer and Nature Study. He is married with children.

Hon. Muhammad Mumuni was sworn in as the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration by the President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E Professor J. E. A Mills, in February 2009.

Hon. Muhammed Mumuni won the Parliamentary election in December 2012, to represent the people of Kumbungu in Parliament.

