Hon. Maj.(Dr.) Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed (rtd.) NDC (Ayawaso East) He comes from Bawku in the Upper East Region and married with three children. He holds BDS (UGMS) 1983 and a Dental Surgeon. Hon. Ahmed worked at Highway Dental Clinic, Mamobi-Accra as Director before he became an MP. He is a Muslim. He was born on June 8,1956 and represents the majority in parliament and won the parliamentary seat with 44,655 votes out of the78,120 valid votes cast = 57.2% in the last elections.

