Alhassan Umar born June 29 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Zabzugu Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix ,a BA Biological Science the State University of NJ,Rutgers University.He also holds a Diploma Teachers Certificate from Gambaga Training College.

