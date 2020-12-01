Ali Maiga Halidu born March 11 1980 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Dormaa West Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

Halidu acquired his bachelor's degree at the University of Cape Coast; he then furthered his education with a Master of Philosophy at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

Halidu worked as a teaching assistant at the University of Cape Coast for a year and then he worked as a professional teacher with the Ghana Education Service for a year from 2006 to 2007.He became a regulatory officer for the foods and agriculture authority for 3 years.

He is currently a development consultant and a full time politician.In the 2016 general elections Halidu contested and won the parliamentary seat for the Dormaa West Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region,on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.He obtained 8,422 votes out of the 16,725 valid votes cast representing 50.88% of the votes.

