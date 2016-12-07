Ama Pomaa Boateng born 19 August 1975 is a Ghanaian politician.She is the New Patriotic Party member of parliament for the Juaben Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. She had her senior high school education at the Holy Child School in Cape Coast and earned a master's degree in Information Studies from Anglia Ruskin University.

Ama holds a Certificate in Computing from Westminster University in London, UK. In 2012 she acquired a certificate in e-waste from the United Nations e-waste Academy.She also holds certificates from Penn Foster, Wild PCS, Harvard University and House of Democracy Partnership NDI.

Ama Pomaa contested and won the parliamentary seat for the Juaben Constituency the Ashanti Region during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections.Three other candidates,namely Nana Prempeh Amankwaah of the National Democratic Congress,and Gallo Stephen Ayitey of the Conventions Peoples Party also contested in the 2016 byA-election of the Juaben Constituency held on 7 December 2016.

She won the election by obtaining 22,323 votes out of the 29,606 cast, representing 75.40 percent of total valid votes.Ama Pomaa is an IT Consultant by profession and the Executive Director for Ghanaian High-tech Women in Accra,an NGO in IT Training.

www.ghanaweb.com