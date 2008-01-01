The extremely talented Amandzeba Nat Brew is without a doubt a remarkable exponent of traditional Ghanaian music. He discovered his talent at a very young age, mimicking every song he heard. His father Mr. Ato Brew had ironically named him Nat King Cole Brew.

At the primary school level he could sing very well to the joy of his tutors and as a result of that, he always took part in every singing contest which was common in those days. He also played football very well.

Because he was forbidden from practicing his music at home, he utilized most of his secondary school period to compose most of the songs he has recorded and still does record.

His father had wished his son to climb up the academic ladder to qualify in one of the Ghanaian cherished professions like medicine, law engineering, but young Nat Brew's version of what he wanted to be a future was not that of his fathers. When he announced to his father that he wanted to pursue a career in music, his father's fury forced young Nat Brew to leave home to stay with a friend.

He later met Oliver Garshon and learned how to play the acoustic guitar from him. Armed with this he started working on his demo which impressed Sammy Odo so much so that he advised him to seek a band to back him. The advice turned out to be a blessing as he came out too soon after with his first song The Devil.

Later his song Kpanlogo Ye De became an instant hit for the group, Nakorex, comprising himself, Akosua Agyapong, and Rex Omar. But the group disbanded after their first album and all of the individual artists pursued solo music careers.

Amandzeba is certainly a great highlife artiste; his contribution to the highlife industry will for long be indispensable. The uniqueness of his music has won him a number of awards, including the ultimate prize at the 7th International Alphine festival held in Saas-Fee, a tourist village in Switzerland. He employs indigenous Ghanaian rhythms true but that is not all. He has an enormous knowledge of African rhythms and melodies too.

Another strong side of this musician is his command of Ghanaian languages like Ga, Hausa, and his own mother tongue Fanti. He blends his command of these languages with his music and the products are irresistible. He recently reunited with the other members of Nakorex for a golden performance at Miss Ghana 2008.

He is currently the national Vice President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA)

Some of his songs include, Dwo, Ama, Dede, Wo Gbe Geker

www.ghanaweb.com