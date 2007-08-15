Introduction André Morgan Rami is a Ghanaian professional footballer born on the 17th of December 1989 in Seclin, France to a Ghanaian mother and father, Abedi Pele. He plays forward for Premier League club Swansea City and the Ghana national team, Black Stars. In 2011 Ayew was named the BBC African Footballer of the Year and Ghanaian Footballer of the Year. André is the second-born son of three-time African Footballer of the Year and FIFA 100 member Abedi "Pele" Ayew and has two brothers, Ibrahim and Jordan, who also are professional footballers. Little Beginning Ayew began his career in Ghana, playing for Nania, while debuting for the club at age 14. In 2005, he signed with his father's former club, Marseille, and spent two seasons in the club's youth academy before making his debut in the 2007–08 season. Ayew spent the following two seasons on loan with Lorient and Arles-Avignon, helping the latter team earn promotion to Ligue 1 for the first time. In 2010, he returned to Marseille and became an integral part of the first team under manager Didier Deschamps, making over 200 appearances and winning consecutive Trophée des champions and Coupe de la Ligues in both 2010 and 2011.

Ayew has been a full international for Ghana since 2008 and has earned over 65 caps. At youth level, he starred for and captained the under-20 team that won both the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He has played in two FIFA World Cups (2010 and 2014), as well as four Africa Cup of Nations (2008, 2010, 2012 and 2015), helping them finish runner-up in 2010 and 2015, and was Top Goal-scorer at the latter. Club Career Ayew began his career with 1860 München, when his father played. At the age of ten, Ayew was playing for Nania, where his father is club chairman, in Accra, Ghana. After four years of plying his trade in the club's youth academy, he was promoted to the team's senior squad at the age of 14.

Despite being on the senior team, he still participated in youth-sanctioned events, such as the 2004 edition of the Altstetten U-19 Tournament, in which he was named one of the tournament's most famous players. Ayew played professional football at Nania for two seasons before departing the club and returning to France to play for his father's former club Marseille. Ayew joined the club on an aspirant ("trainee") contract and, upon his arrival, was put into the club's youth, agreeing to a three-year deal. He was officially promoted to the senior team and assigned the squad number 29 shirt. Marseille Ayew playing with Marseille in the 2010–2011 UEFA Champions League Ayew made his professional debut for Marseille on 15 August 2007 in a league match against Valenciennes, coming on as a substitute for Modeste M'bami in the 89th minute. Marseille lost the match 2–1. On 6 November, he made his UEFA Champions League debut against Portuguese champions Porto at the Estádio do Dragão, playing on the left wing in place of Bolo Zenden.

Ayew played 77 minutes before being substituted out as Marseille were defeated 2–1. Ayew earned praise from the media for his performance of containing Porto right back José Bosingwa. Five days later, Ayew earned his first league start against Lyon at the Stade de Gerland. Ayew again featured in the team as Marseille pulled off a 2–1 victory. Ayew finished the season with 13 total appearances, nine in league play and two in cup play, in addition to two Champions League appearances. Loan Moves For the 2008–09 season, Ayew switched to the squad number 8 shirt, though due to the arrival of attackers Hatem Ben Arfa, Sylvain Wiltord, Bakari Koné and Mamadou Samassa, he was deemed surplus to requirements for the season and was loaned out to fellow first division club Lorient for the season.

Ayew was used by manager Christian Gourcuff as one of the team's focal points of the attack alongside Fabrice Abriel, Kévin Gameiro and Rafik Saïfi and made his debut on 16 August 2008, coming on as a substitute in a 0–0 draw against Lyon. On 27 September 2008, he scored his first professional goal after netting the opener in the team's 1–1 draw with Sochaux. A month later, he scored his second career goal in a 4–1 rout of Saint-Étienne. Despite the initial success, Ayew was limited throughout the league campaign to just appearing as a substitute. He finished the season with 22 league appearances and three goals and, on 30th June 2009, returned to Marseille.

Two months later, on 31 August 2009, the last day of the transfer window, new manager Didier Deschamps confirmed that Ayew would be joining newly-promoted Ligue 2 club Arles-Avignon on loan for the 2009–10 season. Ayew was given the number 10 shirt and his favorable right wing position. He made his debut with the club on 11 September, appearing as a substitute in a 1–1 draw with Angers. The following week, he scored his first goal for the club in a 4–2 defeat to Tours. He was ever present in the team's fall campaign, but due to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, he missed the month of January.

Ayew returned to the team on 5 February 2010 and appeared as a starter in all of the team's matches for the rest of the campaign. On 9 April, with the team in the midst of a promotion battle, Ayew scored a double in the team's 2–1 victory over Le Havre.

The following week, he struck again scoring the opener in the team's 1–1 draw with Guingamp. On 14 May, Arles-Avignon secured promotion to Ligue 1 following the team's 1–0 win over Clermont. Ayew started and played the entire match. He finished the campaign with Arles-Avignon appearing in 26 total matches and scoring four goals. Return to Marseille After the successful league campaign with Arles-Avignon, on 16 May 2010, Marseille manager Didier Deschamps confirmed that Ayew would be returning to the team and that he will be earning some significant playing time with the club for the 2010–11 season. On 5 August, Ayew signed a three-year contract extension with Marseille. The new deal kept him at the club until June 2014. Despite the arrival of Loïc Rémy, Ayew was inserted as a starter by Deschamps and scored his first goal in the second league match of the season against Valenciennes in a 3–2 defeat. Following the international break in September, he scored a double against his former club Arles-Avignon in a 3–0 win.

In the Coupe de la Ligue, Ayew scored goals in victories over Guingamp and Monaco in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively. On 20 November, he scored the only goal in a victory over Toulouse. Ayew scored the goal two minutes from time. On 27 April 2011, Ayew scored his first professional hat-trick in a 4–2 victory over Nice. His younger brother, Jordan, converted the other goal for Marseille in the win. Because of his outstanding performances throughout the season, Ayew was nominated for Ligue 1 Young Player of the Season, along with Marvin Martin and Yann M'Vila. He was voted Marseille's Best Player for the Season for 2010–11.

Ayew was named in the squad for the 2011 Trophée des Champions match against Lille held on 27 July 2011 at the Stade de Tanger in Morocco. He scored a hat-trick, including two 90th minute penalties, ensuring Marseille a 5–4 victory.

In December 2011, Ayew signed a one-year contract extension until 2015 with a release clause of €18 million. On 4 April 2014, Ayew scored only his second hat-trick of his Marseille career, inspiring his club to a 3–1 league victory, their first in seven outings, over bottom club Ajaccio. Swansea City On 10 June 2015, Premier League side Swansea City announced that Ayew had joined the club on a free transfer, signing a four-year contract with the Swans pending Premier League and international clearance. Ayew scored his first goal for the club on his debut against Chelsea on 8 August 2015 in a 2–2 draw. On 15 August 2015, Ayew scored his second goal in his second game for Swansea in their 2–0 victory against Newcastle United. He continued his form in the next league fixture against Manchester United, where he scored and created an assist. Ayew was named Premier League Player of the Month for August 2015 and also received Swansea's monthly award the GWFX Player of the Month for August after making an immediate impact, scoring three goals in his first four league appearances. International Career Due to having dual French and Ghanaian citizenship, Ayew was eligible for France and Ghana. He initially chose to represent France, citing the failed inquiries of the Ghana Football Association to contact him as his reason why, but declared Ghana to be his first option, citing his father. Ayew was subsequently called up and participated in a training camp with the France under-18 team. In 2007, he turned down several offers to play for the country's under-21 team. Ayew later warned the Ghana Football Association that he was on the verge of representing France at international level, stating, "At this moment there is only one choice to make because I have only received an invitation from one country and that is France."

At the youth level, Ayew represented Ghana at under-20 level and captained the team to victory at both the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup. At the African Youth Championship, Ayew scored two goals against Cameroon in the group stage and South Africa in the semi-finals. The 4–3 semi-final result progressed Ghana to the final where the team defeated group stage opponents Cameroon 2–0.

The championship victory resulted in the team qualifying for the ensuing U-20 World Cup. In the tournament, Ayew scored twice against England in a 4–0 rout and the equalizing goal against South Africa in the round of 16. Ghana later won the match in extra time through a goal from Dominic Adiyiah. Ayew then captained the team to victories over the South Korea and Hungary in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively, to reach the final where they faced Brazil. In the final, Ghana defeated the Brazilians 4–3 on penalties to win the U-20 World Cup. Ayew converted Ghana's first penalty in the shootout. Senior On 7th August, 2007, Ayew was called up for the first time by Ghana coach Claude Le Roy for the team's friendly match against Senegal on 21 August. He made his international debut in the match, appearing as a late-match substitute. On 11 January 2008, Ayew was named to the Ghana squad to play in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew made his second major international tournament appearance by appearing at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations. On 19th January, 2010, in the team's final group stage match against Burkina Faso, he scored his first international goal in 30th minute with a header. Ghana won the match 1–0 and reached the final where they were defeated 1–0 by Egypt. Ayew appeared in all five matches the team contested.

On 7th May 2010, Ayew was named to coach Milovan Rajevac's 30-man preliminary squad to participate in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He was later named to the 23-man team to compete in the competition alongside his brother Ibrahim. On 12 June, Ayew made his FIFA World Cup debut in the team's opening group stage match against Serbia, starting ahead of the more experienced Sulley Muntari.

He later started in the team's ensuing group stage matches against Australia and Germany. In the team's round of 16 matches against the United States, Ayew assisted on the game-winning goal scored by Asamoah Gyan after sending a lob–pass into the United States defense, which Gyan collected and then converted.

For his performance in the match, Ayew was named Man of the Match by FIFA. Ayew missed the team's quarter-final defeat on penalties to Uruguay due to yellow card accumulation. He went on to play in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring against Mali and Tunisia, as the Black Stars finished in fourth place.

In February 2013, Ayew retired from international football after a dispute with the Ghana Football Association. However, he returned to the team for a World Cup qualifier against Zambia on 6 September. He then went on to start in both legs of Ghana's 7–3 aggregate play-off defeat of Egypt to secure qualification to the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

On 2nd June 2014, Ayew was named in Ghana's squad for the World Cup. In the team's opening match, he scored an 82nd minute equalising goal against the United States in an eventual 2–1 defeat. He then scored the Black Stars' first goal in a 2–2 draw with Germany in their second group match.

On 19th January, 2015, Ayew scored Ghana's first goal of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in a 2–1 loss to Senegal. Honours Marseille Club: Trophée des champions in 2010 and 2011 Coupe de la Ligue: 2011 and 2012 International Africa Cup of Nations Silver Medal: 2010 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Bronze Medal: 2008 African Youth Championship: 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup: 2009 Individual BBC African Footballer of the Year: 2011 Ghana Player of the year: 2011 Africa Cup of Nations Top Goalscorer: 2015 Premier League Player of the Month: August 2015

GhanaWeb/Wikipedia