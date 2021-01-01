Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Andrew Dari Chiwitey
- Date of Birth:
- 1970-09-27
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Andrew Dari Chiwitey born September 27 1970 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Sawla-Tuna Kalba Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.
He obtained a Teacher’s Cert A from NJ Teacher Training College,HND Sec/Management Studies from Tamale Polytechnic And a B.A ,Master of Arts from the University of Cape Coast .
