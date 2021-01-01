Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi born July 7 1957 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Asante-Akim North Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.A,an M.B.A as well as an L.L.B from the University of Ghana and further obtained a professional Certificate from the Ghana Law School.

www.ghanaweb.com