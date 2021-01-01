Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi
- Date of Birth:
- 1957-07-07
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi born July 7 1957 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Asante-Akim North Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.
He obtained a B.A,an M.B.A as well as an L.L.B from the University of Ghana and further obtained a professional Certificate from the Ghana Law School.
