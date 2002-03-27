Anthony Akoto Osei born April 18 1953 is a Ghanaian banker and politician. Osei was in the cabinet of President John Agyekum Kufuor as Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.He is a member of Parliament for the electoral district of Tafo /Pankrono in the Ashanti region.He also worked as deputy minister for Finance and Economic Planning in May 2003 and was a major economic adviser to the government.

On 27 March 2002, he became a member of the Management Board of Merchant Bank (Ghana) Ltd. Previously, he worked as Associate Professor at Dollard University (USA) and previously as a Research Assistant at the Center for Policy Analysis (Ghana).

In May, 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named Anthony Akoto Osei as part of nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet.The names of the 19 ministers were submitted to the Parliament of Ghana and announced by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye.As a Cabinet minister, Anthony Akoto Osei is part of the inner circle of the president and is to aid in key decision making activities in the country.

