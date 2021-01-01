Anthony Effah born January 24 1959 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.A and an E.MBA from the University of Ghana an ACIB from the Chartered Institute of Bankers,Ghana as well as a Fellow.

