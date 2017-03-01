Ghana Famous People
Anthony Nsiah-Asare is a Ghanaian medical officer, academic and health management expert. He has worked in the Ghanaian health sector for close to forty years serving at various management levels. He is the Director General of the Ghana Health Service.
Anthony Nsiah-Asare prior to his current appointment has worked in the health sector spanning over 36 years in senior management position.
President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare as the new Director-General of the Ghana Health Service with effect from March 1, 2017. He takes over from Dr. Ebenezer Appiah-Denkyira who has retired from active service. www.wikipedia.com
The one time Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) also worked as a Consultant General Surgeon for the same hospital. Between 1997 and 2001, Dr Nsiah-Asare served as a part-time lecturer in Clinical Anatomy at the University of Development Studies (UDS), School of Medical Sciences, Tamale.
President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare as the new Director-General of the Ghana Health Service with effect from March 1, 2017.
He takes over from Dr. Ebenezer Appiah-Denkyira who has retired from active service.
