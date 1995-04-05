Anthony Yeboah is a Ghanaian former professional footballer; he is one of Ghana’s prominent striker from 1981 to 2001.

Yeboah gained reputation for scoring spectacular goals which often featured in Goal of the Month or Goal of the Season competitions, often celebrated by wagging his index finger towards the crowd.

After spending his youth days in Kumasi, Yeboah joined German club 1. FC Saarbrücken in 1988; this move was of some historical significance as Yeboah became one of the first black players to appear in the Bundesliga. This was a time where the Bundesliga was dominated by white players.

Yeboah is most noted for his time at European clubs 1. FC Saarbrücken, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leeds United and Hamburger SV during the 1990s. He also played for Cornerstones Kumasi, Okwawu United and Al-Ittihad Doha. He was capped 59 times by Ghana, scoring 29 goals. He now runs an international sports agency and a chain of hotels in Ghana.

European Journey

Yeboah had a slow first year, but then scored 17 league goals in his second Saarbrücken year. He was then transferred to Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the Hesse metropolis, Yeboah established himself as a strong striker. He was the top Bundesliga scorer twice with Frankfurt, in 1993 and 1994.

In 1995, he and colleagues Maurizio Gaudino and Okocha clashed with manager Jupp Heynckes, which led to their departure from the club.

Leeds United

Yeboah joined English club Leeds United from Eintracht Frankfurt for a £3.4 million price tag in January 1995. In his second season at Elland Road, he was voted Player of the Year; the club's first-ever non-British Player of the Year. Yeboah scored a total of 32 goals for Leeds United in 66 appearances, and is still revered as a cult hero for the Yorkshire club due to a series of memorable goals he scored.

His volley against Liverpool, and his strike versus Wimbledon in the 1995–96 season were among his notable goals and he was a regular feature in Goal of the Month in the Premier League at a time when the Georgian midfielder - Georgi Kinkladze of Manchester City and Matt Le Tissier of Southampton - also gained a reputation for scoring world class goals in the competition. In 2014, he told Newstalk's Team 33 that his favourite goal was the one he scored against Liverpool. The goal against Wimbledon was also awarded Goal of the Season in 1995–96.

He also scored three hat-tricks for Leeds; the first against Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Elland Road on 5 April 1995, the second against Monaco in the 1995–96 UEFA Cup on 12 September 1995, and the third 11 days later in a Premier League match against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park.

Yeboah often cited his good form and prowess while at Leeds was down to his love for Yorkshire pudding. A video was released named ‘Yeboah – Shoot to Kill’ while he was at Leeds.

Later Career

Injuries restricted his game when he played and kept him out of the Leeds side on several occasions. When George Graham took over as manager, there was a clash of personalities and Yeboah was sold to Hamburger SV in 1997. Yeboah left German club Hamburger SV in 2001 after 28 goals, in order to join Al Ittihad, where he played under Austrian coach Josef Hickersberger. In Qatar, Yeboah helped his club win the 2001–02 Qatar Stars League and the 2001–02 Emir of Qatar Cup.

Ghana National Team

He was a member of Ghana's national team for over ten years, and represented his country at three Africa Cup of Nations during the 1990s. Yeboah scored 29 goals in 59 appearances for Ghana; the third highest goal scoring total in the nation's history behind Abedi Pele and Asamoah Gyan.

After Football Career

In 2005, Yeboah appeared at the Lucas Radebe testimonial with Leeds United and African players past and present. In December 2006, he featured in a charity match christened as "Anthony Baffoe XI vs Anthony Yeboah XI".

According to the organisers, this event will be held annually to raise funds to support orphanages in the country. The match ended 3–2 to Yeboah's team. Yeboah played a cameo role in the first ten minutes. The match also featured players such as Stephen Appiah, Marcel Desailly and Richard Kingson.

On the 3rd of November, 2008, he was appointed as the new chairman of the newly promoted Ghana Premier League club Berekum Chelsea.

Personal Life

Yeboah was born on the 6th of June, 1966 in Kumasi, Ashanti region, Ghana. He runs an international sports agency called Anthony Yeboah Sport promotion as well as chain of hotels in Ghana (Accra, Kumasi) called Yegoala. He is married and has two children.

Yeboah is the cousin of former Mainz player Mike Osei (also his partner on Anthony Yeboah Sport Promotion).

Honours: (Club)

Leeds United Football League Cup Runner-up: 1995–96

Al Ittihad Qatar Stars League: 2001–02

Emir of Qatar Cup: 2001–02 Qatar Crown Prince Cup Runner-up: 2001–02

Honours (Individual)

Ghana Premier League Top scorer: 1986, 1987

Bundesliga Top scorer: 1992–93, 1993–94

African Footballer of the Year; third: 1992, second: 1993

FIFA World Player of the Year; ninth: 1993[9]

Leeds United – Player of the Year: 1996 Ghana Footballer of the Year: 1997

