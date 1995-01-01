Apostle Eric Nyamekye born october 21,1965 is a Ghanaian Pentecostal televangelist, an Apostle and the 6th Chairman of The Church of Pentecost (COP), the largest Pentecostal denomination in Ghana.

He is also the second Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) and the Chancellor of the Pentecost University College.He holds a diploma in Human Resource Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, UK, a postgraduate diploma in Applied Theology from the University of Manchester, UK, and a master of Arts degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Eric Nyamekye was born to Mr. Stephen Antiedu Nyamekye (late) and Agnes Owusu in Asokore.

He completed Tema Secondary School in 1983 and proceeded to Nyankpala Agric College in the Northern Region, where he obtained a certificate in General Agriculture in 1986.

He also holds a diploma in Human Resource Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, U.K., a post graduate Diploma in Applied Theology from the University of Manchester, U.K., and a Master of Arts Degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye worked with the Technology Consultancy Centre at the KNUST, Kumasi, for three years, before he was called into full-time ministry of the Church of Pentecost in 1991.

His first ministry station was a district overseer to Daboase District in the Western Region between 1991 and 1995, before he was transferred to Agona Nsaba in the Central Region to serve until 1999 where he was ordained as a pastor in 1996.

Between 1999 and 2005, he was sent on missions to the Republic of South Africa. He was recalled home in 2005 and stationed at East Legon, where he served as a District Pastor till 2008.

He also became the Resident Minister of Atomic branch of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) from 2008 to 2011. He was later called into the Office of Apostle and transferred to Tamale as Area Head from 2011 to 2015.

www.wikipedia.com