Dr. Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu is a Member of Engineering Staff with the Mechanical & Robotic Technologies Group at JPL. Dr Trebi-Ollennu is a multidisciplinary engineer with a broad background and extensive experience in Planetary Rover Operations, Distributed Mobile Robotics, System Architectures, Dynamic Modeling and Control Systems design for Aerospace and Mechatronics Systems.

He earned his B.Eng. (Hons) in Aeronuatical Engineering from Queen Mary College, University of London and a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering at the Royal Military College of Science, Cranfield University, in the U.K.

In August 1996 he won the prestigious British Council Young Research Workers Grant for a four-month Visiting Post-Doctoral Fellowship to Research Group in Industrial Electronics, Département de Génie électrique, École d’ingénierie, Université du Québec, à Trois-Riviéres. As a Research Scholar at Carnegie Mellon University, Dr. Trebi-Ollennu helped develop a system of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for distributed tactical surveillance for DARPA. The focus of the research was on sensor-based algorithms (vision, acoustics, etc.) for surveillance and swarm technologies.

He currently serves as a Control Systems and Test Engineer for the Field Integrated Design and Operations (FIDO) Testing task. His current research at JPL focuses on Planetary Rovers, Multiple Mobile robots (Planetary Outpost), Reconfigurable Robots, Robotic Autonomy Architecture, Hierarchical Decomposition needed to support Multi-level Mission Planning and Man-machine Interaction. In 2001, he was a member of the FIDO team that was awarded the NASA Group Achievement Award for significant contributions to Mars 2003 Rover Science Operations. Dr Trebi-Ollennu also works on 03 Mars Exploration Rover as an IPS Test and Ops Engineer. Dr Trebi-Ollennu's research has resulted in more than 30 journal articles, and conference papers.

Education

Garrison Primary School in Burma Camp

GSTS Takoradi (O and A level) July 1996 PhD in ``Robust Nonlinear Control Designs Using Adaptive Fuzzy Systems'' School of Engineering and Applied Science (Royal Military College of Science), Cranfield University External examined by Prof. C. J. Harris, (Lucas Professor of Image Speech & Intelligent Systems Research Group) Department of Electronics and Computer Science, University of Southampton, on the 14th June 1996. August 1991 BEng(Hons) Avionics, Second Class Upper (2:1),

Department of Aeronautical Engineering,