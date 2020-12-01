Ashitey Trebi Ollennu
Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu
Member of the NASA Mars Rover Mission
Dr. Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu is a Member of Engineering Staff with the Mechanical & Robotic Technologies Group at JPL. Dr Trebi-Ollennu is a multidisciplinary engineer with a broad background and extensive experience in Planetary Rover Operations, Distributed Mobile Robotics, System Architectures, Dynamic Modeling and Control Systems design for Aerospace and Mechatronics Systems.
He earned his B.Eng. (Hons) in Aeronuatical Engineering from Queen Mary College, University of London and a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering at the Royal Military College of Science, Cranfield University, in the U.K.
In August 1996 he won the prestigious British Council Young Research Workers Grant for a four-month Visiting Post-Doctoral Fellowship to Research Group in Industrial Electronics, Département de Génie électrique, École d’ingénierie, Université du Québec, à Trois-Riviéres. As a Research Scholar at Carnegie Mellon University, Dr. Trebi-Ollennu helped develop a system of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for distributed tactical surveillance for DARPA. The focus of the research was on sensor-based algorithms (vision, acoustics, etc.) for surveillance and swarm technologies.
He currently serves as a Control Systems and Test Engineer for the Field Integrated Design and Operations (FIDO) Testing task. His current research at JPL focuses on Planetary Rovers, Multiple Mobile robots (Planetary Outpost), Reconfigurable Robots, Robotic Autonomy Architecture, Hierarchical Decomposition needed to support Multi-level Mission Planning and Man-machine Interaction. In 2001, he was a member of the FIDO team that was awarded the NASA Group Achievement Award for significant contributions to Mars 2003 Rover Science Operations. Dr Trebi-Ollennu also works on 03 Mars Exploration Rover as an IPS Test and Ops Engineer. Dr Trebi-Ollennu's research has resulted in more than 30 journal articles, and conference papers.
Education
July 1996
PhD in ``Robust Nonlinear Control Designs Using Adaptive Fuzzy Systems'' School of Engineering and Applied Science (Royal Military College of Science), Cranfield University
External examined by Prof. C. J. Harris, (Lucas Professor of Image Speech & Intelligent Systems Research Group) Department of Electronics and Computer Science, University of Southampton, on the 14th June 1996.
August 1991
BEng(Hons) Avionics, Second Class Upper (2:1),
BEng Thesis: Review of 4-D guidance techniques and the simulation of 4-D aircraft guidance.
Post-Doctoral Research
April 1997 to Present
Visiting Research Scholar, Institutue for Complex Engineered Systems, Advanced Mechatronics Laboratory, Carnegie Mellon University
November 1996 to March 1997
Visting Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Research Group in Industrial Electronics, Département de Génie électrique, École d'ingénierie, Université du Québec, à Trois-Riviéres
June 1996 to October 1996
Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Cranfield University (RMCS) Department of Aerospace and Guidance Systems, School of Engineering and Applied Science
Professional Activities
Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers(USA) MIEEE. Associate Member of the UK Institution of Electrical Engineers AMIEE.
Reviewing papers for IEEE Transactions on Fuzzy Systems, IEE Proceedings on Control Theory and Applications, Inst. Mech. Proceedings Part I (UK), Information Sciences, and International Journal of Systems Science.
Student representative on the Board of Continuing Education, Cranfield University, Royal Military College of Science.
Experience11/96 - 3/97
Visiting Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Research Group in Industrial Electronics, Département de Génie électrique, École d`ingénierie, Université du Québec à Trois-Riviéres. Developed a mathematical model of a mobile manipulator using Matlab/Simulink. Also investigated the design of a hierarchical fuzzy controller that simultaneously picks and places objects and avoids obstacles in its path. The fuzzy control algorithm will be implemented on an existing mobile manipulator in the Mechanical Engineeering Laboratory, Université du Quebéc à Trois-Riviéres.
7/96 - 11/96 Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Department of Aerospace & Guidance Systems, Cranfield University, School of Engineering and Applied Science. Conducting research in Robust Nonlinear Control, Fuzzy Logic Control, Neural Network, Genetic Algorithms, and Power Electronic Systems applied to aerospace vehicles.
9/93 - 6/96
Research Assistant, Cranfield University, School of Engineering and Applied Science. Duties included organising undergraduate laboratory experiments in control systems and Matlab. Participated in developing an experiment to introduce fuzzy logic to undergraduate students.
Co-Chaired a project team that developed and implemented in real-time trajectory planning and a control scheme for an Agricultural Robot. Developed a hierarchical fuzzy controller that simultaneously tracks the robot end-effector using sensor feedback. Currently investigating the possible use of visual feedback mechanism, learning control algorithms and optimal path planning in the hierarchical fuzzy controller. Also worked on developing a neuro-fuzzy model of the robot.
Developed a non-linear mathematical model for a longitudinal dynamics of a minehunting Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV) for the Defence Research Agency (DRA), Sea Systems Sector, Winfrith. Designed several autopilots for the ROV using Sliding-Mode-Control, Input-Output Linearisation and fuzzy logic control techniques.
Developed a highly non-linear six-degree of freedom skid-to-turn missile mathematical model for British Aerospace Dynamics Ltd, using Matlab and Simulink. Analysed wind tunnel data to compute aerodynamic coefficients into functional forms. Developed a new input-output linearisation control structure to address the non-minimum phase characteristics of the missile accelerations. The control scheme was implemented on a realistic missile model.
3/92 - 8/93
Trainee Engineer. Worked on behalf of Reed Employment Agency, for British Telecom, Group Computing Systems,Provision andControl Group. Responsibilities included; writing QMS procedures, developing and testing an on line Request Management System for internal procurement.
Personal Details> Other Activities and Interest
Lawn tennis, Table tennis, Football (soccer), Chess, American football, Athletics, and Test cricket.
