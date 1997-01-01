Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu Nketiah also known as General Mosquito is a politician and the General Secretary of the governing party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Asiedu Nketiah was born on the 24th December, 1956 at Seikwa in the Brong Ahafo region to the family of Kwaku Asiedu. Asiedu Nketia gained admission to the School of Administration, (now the Business School) at the University of Ghana which he completed in 1986. He was also trained in petty trading, Akpeteshie distilling, palm wine tapping, drinking bar by his uncle.

He’s a former banker, Member of Parliament, and a trained teacher. Asiedu Nketia’s political career started in 1989 when he was elected to represent Seikwa at the first Wenchi District Assembly.

Asiedu contested as MP for Wenchi West constituency and served as MP for 12years. During his term at Parliament, he served in several Committees such as the Appointments Committee, Finance Committee, Public Accounts Committee, Chairman Mines and Energy Committee, Minority spokesperson on Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs.

From 1997 – 2001, he served as a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture (Crops). During NDC’s delegate congress in December 2005, he won almost 80% of the votes to become the 3rd General Secretary of the NDC. He was re-elected as General Secretary of his party in the congress that took place in January 2010 by 93percent votes. He was elected to the Consultative Assembly which drafted the 1992 constitution.

