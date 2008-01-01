UP CLOSE WITH ATUMPAN Frank Elinam Cobbinah, affectionately known in showbiz circles as Atumpan is the first of four children to Christian parents Mr. John Cobbinah and Mad. Gladys Lanyo.Born on the 24th December 1983. He hails from Avenor in the Volta region of Ghana stayed his entire child and teenage in Kumasi Ashanti Region of Ghana. EDUCATION

Frank had his entire education in Ghana.He had his basic education at Yaa Asantewaa M/A primary and junior secondary school in Kumasi Ashanti Region and continued to Boa Amponsem senior secondary school in the Central Region, where he served as entertainment prefect. In 2002 he gained admission into Wiawso College of Education where he trained as a professional teacher with a Diploma in Basic Education aside serving as the entertainment chairman in his final year. He further went to University of Education Winnneba in 2008 where he read Linguistics majoring in English Language, he graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Education degree in English Language. ATUMPAN AS A TEACHER

Atumpan is a professional teacher who holds both diploma and Degree honours in Education. Atumpan has the passion for teaching and even before he became a professional teacher he served as a music teacher for his church choir for years. He started his professional teaching at Zion No 2 D/A Primary School at Dunkwa, in the Central Region where he doubled as the head teacher. During his tenure of office as the head teacher there was a drastic increase in the enrollment of the pupils in the school. His school came first in sports and cultural activities in the district. He was made the assistant culture coordinator for the district. The cultural troupe he formed in his school justified his appointment by winning the National Dance drama Festival in 2008. Sir Frank, as his students call him taught in Zion D/A primary School for three years before he gained admission to the University. After his University Education he decided to go back to the class room to teach, currently he is teaching English Language at Kaneshie Secondary Technical School in the Greater Accra Region. Aside English Sir Frank can teach African Studies and History, Social Studies, and Twi.M ATUMPAN THE MUSICIAN

Atumpan which literally means The Talking Drum is the name of a popular traditional African drum which in the past was used as a medium of communication between the ruling and the ruled especially during wars, festivals and emergencies.This drum is also known as the Master Drum because it is the most important instrument in almost all the Akan dance ensembles in the southern parts of Ghana such as Adowa and kete.Atumpan as an artiste therefore sees himself as a representation of this important drum in that he carries his message across to Africa and the world at large through his powerful voice and music just as the drum does.

Growing up, Atumpan was introduced to choral music by his step mother who registered him to his church’s children’s choir at a very tender age. He sang in the church for years,graduated to become choirmaster, before he decided to pursue music outside the church. He still loves his Methodist hymns and choral music very much and that is manifested in two of his songs Psalm 23 and Akpeh (thanks). Atumpan is a strong pan African who believes that the only way African musicians can capture the attention of the world is to stay true to themselves as Africans and reflect that through their music.His popular hit single ‘The Thing’ which had three nominations in the 2011 Vodafon Ghana music awards demonstrates explicitly how he fuses his Indigenous Ghanaian highlife style with funky house garage and techno flavors. His songs Moyerh afrikana, music is Life, Let’s take a ride, Mad Bad, Ago Give You, Ozimzim, Akonoba, Sisimuden just to mention a few, are of no exception.

Atumpan is a versatile artiste who is very much influenced by urban trends in music especially carribean dancehall and reggae.His love dancehall music is exhibited in his songs especially through his sensational add lip sing tune ‘Anyeeeeiii’ which runs through almost all his songs.In his own words he says: ‘even though I love dancehall music so much, my kind of dancehall is different and African’. He has collaborated with the likes of Cabo Snoop, Ginalee, Sizzler kalonji, VIP, Stay Jay, Dcryme, 4X4 and so on.He is officially signed to 2131 records in Ghana but his smash hit song ‘THE THING’ has been signed by the Ministry of Sounds in the UK.

He has performed in different parts of Europe such Finland and the UK.He has also performed in African Countries like Liberia,South Africa,Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria,Benin and Togo.His first international EP dubbed ‘The Talking Drum’ was launched in November 2011 and its available for sale on itunes and other reputable online musical stores.He is currently working on his debut album Afro invasion.Follow him on twitter, keek,instagram,path @atumpangh and add him on facebook with Atumpan Ghana.

