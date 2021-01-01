Augustine Collins Ntim born September 24 1964 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Offinso North Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.S.C and an M.S.C from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Certificates from Harvard Kennedy School.

