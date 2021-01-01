Awo Quaison-Sackey heads AQ Solutions of New Haven, Conn., say Africa one day can rival India as a place for Western companies to set up offices to handle payrolls, entering data, word processing and other computer-based tasks.

AQ Solutions has 30 of its 35 employees in Ghana, where they develop and maintain software for clients including General Electric and Northeast Utilities.

The 48-year-old Quaison-Sackey, who left Ghana 21 years ago, said her company periodically brings its Ghanian workers to the United States for a visit.

"They get a chance to see what it's really like here and take something back home with them," she said. "Everybody is expanded by that type of experience. It's bound to trickle down."

Associated Press