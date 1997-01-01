Azuma Ayeezoya a.k.a Tiger,is a full time musician who doubles in crafting native music instruments for sale.

Long before at the age of ten, Tiger had already decided to become a musician, having been inspired largely by his father who plays native instrument Kologo or guitar.

At twenty, Tiger got introduced to boxing and earned the accolade ï¿½Tigerï¿½ because of his ferocious style of boxing.

In 1997, he started his music career and began to travel outside Ghana: He was shuttling between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Later he settled down in Accra after having worked with his family on groundnut farm in the North.

Tiger with an insatiable thirst for playing live music, made his first public showbiz appearance at the erstwhile Bassline Jazz Club, an acropolis of jazz music in 1999 where his performance won for him attention and gradually raised him into the limelight.

He has made provision to come out with his album which he has recorded at Studio 502 at Adabraka, in Accra.

His album entitled ï¿½Asem no ye miyaï¿½ literally meaning ï¿½I am saddened by mattersï¿½, has eight tracks with four apiece on the first and flip side. The title emanate from worst conditions of living which he noted had engulfed the district of his birth place in the North.

The Kalimba is a 14 key instrument played with fingers. This is one of those native instruments he has been crafting for sale. Tiger is not only artistically inclined but business conscious as well and in a lucrative business of crafting native musical instruments for sale. He organises ready market yearly for foreign sales.

Asked what he intended doing after coming out with his album. He hopefully said he would travel outside the country to Scotland and Germany where he is awaiting invitations to come from respectively.

Recently he featured as a curtain raiser at Kojo Antwi 24th December show with his group Zuktin in 2006.