Dr. Badu Sarkodie is a Medical Doctor (MB.Ch.B. (UG, Accra)); Master of Science Degree in Epidemiology from University of London ((MSc Epid, LSHTM); Public Health Specialist and Physician Epidemiologist; Member of Ghana College of Physicians (Public Health Faculty) [MGCP (PH)];

Strong Public Health, Research and Clinical background. Focus and main objective are prevention and control, and epidemiology of infectious / communicable diseases, non-communicable disease control and have special interest in the practice of disease surveillance. Contributed in a number of outbreak investigation, scientific studies and publications. Dr Badu Sarkodie, M.B.Ch.B., M.Sc. Epid., MGCP., Specialist (PH); Deputy Director (PH), and Head Disease Surveillance Department of Ghana Health Service.

